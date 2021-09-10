CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect hiding in a canal

 9 days ago
A man was found hiding in a canal and arrested on several charges.

Thursday a deputy was traveling near Bayshore Road and Parmely Street when he noticed a subject riding his bicycle without proper lighting and proceeded to make a traffic stop. The subject, identified as Camren McMullen, refused to stop and fled down a nearby road as the deputy turned around. Positioned in McMullen’s lap, the deputy noticed a black bag.

Police say moments later, a vehicle burglary was reported in the same area on Laura Street. Road patrol deputies responded to the victim’s home where the victim stated that someone had gone into her locked vehicle through a malfunctioning window and removed her personal property. The personal property that the victim described matched the description of the black bag Camren McMullen had been holding just moments before.

The suspect Camren McMullen was located hiding in a nearby canal during a neighborhood canvas..

Camren McMullen was arrested on the following charges:

  • Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed
  • LARC Petit theft 2nd degree 1st offence
  • Failure to stop vehicle as ordered by LEO

Bond is set at $11,000.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

