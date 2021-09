CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The loss of a loved one to suicide is a nightmare no one wants to live through. For Tricia Carbaugh, the nightmare came true seven years ago. “We lost my nephew to suicide on February 1, 2014, at the age of 27. As you hear after so many suicide deaths, Christopher was such a special person. He seemed to be happy and loving life. Getting the call the morning of his death shook me to the core,” Carbaugh said.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO