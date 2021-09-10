CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Shannon And Jessica Chastain To Star In “George & Tammy” Miniseries

By Brady Cox
 9 days ago
We all know the story of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

The two country superstars were deeply in love, but Jones’ full throttle lifestyle and alcoholism was just too much for Wynette, and the marriage between the country music power couple ultimately ended in divorce.

But even after they divorced, the two continued to have a bond that could never be broken.

Last year it was announced that a mini-series called “George & Tammy,” about the couple’s tumultuous relationship, was in the works. And now, we’ve got news that the show is expected to begin production in Wilmington, North Carolina after pre-production started in April but was halted soon after.

The series will feature two stellar actors playing the lead roles, with Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain playing Wynette, and Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon playing Jones.

Georgette Jones, the only daughter of George, spilled some details about the show in an August Facebook post, noting that the series is based off of Jones’ 2011 book, “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George,” and she also revealing that the music in the series will be done by T Bone Burnett, the mastermind behind the music of hit movies like “Walk the Line,” “Cold Mountain,” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

The series will initially air on Spectrum exclusively for subscribers, before eventually moving over to Paramount Network’s streaming site.

This oughta be insanely good – I mean, we’ve all heard story after story about the rollercoaster relationship between Jones and Wynette.

Grab your popcorn, folks.

