Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann documented her double jaw surgery, which she had on August 23, and the before and after photos are dramatic. The Bravo star, 24, explained the surgery “was not for aesthetics” but for her “quality of life” via Instagram on September 7. She hoped the procedure would “correct” a TMJ disorder, which is defined as pain in the temporomandibular joint in the jaw, according to the Mayo Clinic. Brielle also had a 9-millimeter “overjet overbite.” This means she had both a horizontal and a vertical misalignment between her upper and lower teeth, explained Colgate’s website.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO