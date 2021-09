LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The United States Coast Guard and other responding agencies have suspended their search for a missing California man in Lincoln County. Oregon State Police said on Thursday at about 2 p.m., troopers and other emergency personnel responded to Devils Churn, a U.S. Forest Service day use park, for a person who had fallen into the ocean. OSP learned 67-year-old Steve Allen of Walnut Creek, Calif., attempted to jump across Devils Churn and fell into the ocean. Others in the area tried to rescue him but couldn’t retrieve him.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO