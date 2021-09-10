IHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA’S POWER 99 PRESENTS POWERHOUSE 2021 WITH THE HOTTEST NAMES IN HIP HOP & R&B

Up-and-coming rapper FreshDuzit is becoming one of the most innovative rap artists in the history of Indianapolis. The rapper’s passion for music is fast-growing, and his bond to quality music is thicker than blood. At this point, FreshDuzit’s goal to disrupt the music industry can’t be denied. The iconic rapper has found great success in recent years, especially with making beats, having learned the skill from his older brother. He has been making noise in Indianapolis, Atlanta for quite some time now & is both a rapper & producer. FreshDuzit comes up with his concepts and is self-sufficient as an artist. In addition, the rapper has worked with other noteworthy rappers, including NLE Choppa, Blocboy JB, Mia Babyface Ray, 8ball & MJG, among others. Being at the top of his game, many fans have been eager to see what the formidable rapper and producer brings to the table in his rap world.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO