IHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA’S POWER 99 PRESENTS POWERHOUSE 2021 WITH THE HOTTEST NAMES IN HIP HOP & R&B

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower 99, Philly’s #1 Hip Hop and R&B station, has announced the star-studded lineup for its annual concert, POWERHOUSE 2021, taking place on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.at the Wells Fargo Center.Power 99’s POWERHOUSE 2021 is the season’s biggest annual music event highlighting the hottest Hip Hop & R&B artists. Tickets go on sale at noon ET on Friday, September 10 and can be purchased on www.power99.com and www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

