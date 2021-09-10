CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

PA students protest school board’s ban on anti-racist teaching materials

WHYY
WHYY
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story originally appeared on WITF. Edha Gupta, a senior at Central York High School and an executive officer of the Panther Anti-Racist Student Union, has been trying to get her school district to include more diverse education. At first, the conversations she had with the school board seemed promising.

whyy.org

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com

15 educators from 1 school district die of COVID-19 in 10 days

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) – In less than 2 weeks, 15 educators with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19. According to WBBH, only one was publicly identified: math teacher Abe Coleman, 55, who was with the district for over 30 years and was a very well respected member of the community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Complex

Video Captures Physical Fight Between High School Teacher and Student

A Kentucky educator has been removed from the classroom after he was filmed fighting a student in a school hallway. According to The Courier-Journal, the altercation occurred earlier this month at Marion C. Moore High School in Louisville. Video shows a white teacher, identified as William Bennett, pinning a Black teenager to the ground as other students attempt to separate them. Several moments later, another adult intervenes and tries to pull Bennett away from the teen; however, the chemistry teacher is then seen driving his knee toward the boy’s face before gripping his hair and refusing to let go.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Anti Racist#Dick And Jane#Central York High School#Witf#Diversity Committee#Taifa#The York Dispatch#Central York School
newstalkflorida.com

‘Only White People Could Be Racist’: Staff Sue School District Over Mandatory ‘Equity’ Training

Two employees of Missouri’s largest school district filed a complaint Wednesday against their government employer, alleging they were forced to affirm and promote an ideology with which they disagree. Springfield Public Schools (SPS) employees Brooke Henderson and Jennifer Lumley claim that while the First Amendment protects public school employees from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
lawofficer.com

Pro-Antifa teacher to be fired after bragging on video that he was working to radicalize students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California school teacher who expresses far-left ideology with an apparent affinity for Antifa and brutal communist dictators will be fired. The educator who sports a hammer and sickle tattoo was caught on video bragging that he was working to radicalize his students “further and further left,” his employer announced Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTAL

School dress code controversy leaves Arkansas student in tears

OLA, Ark – An Arkansas teen leaves school in tears after she says she was questioned about what she was wearing to class. Shea Ellis posted a photo of her daughter Bailey on Facebook wearing a dress with a jean jacket over it. Ellis says this is what Bailey was wearing last Friday when she was questioned.
ARKANSAS STATE
myrtlebeachonline.com

NC school board member who once voted against masks requests prayers after getting COVID

A North Carolina school board member who voted against masks in his school district before voting for them asked for prayers after COVID-19 hospitalized him. “Please say a little prayer for me tonight,” Cleveland County school board member Rodney Fitch posted on Facebook last Thursday. “I am in the hospital dealing with low oxygen levels thanks to Covid.”
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
CBS Boston

Teachers Union: ‘MCAS Has Allowed White Supremacy To Flourish In Public Schools’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is speaking out against MCAS, saying the state’s standardized test “has allowed white supremacy to flourish in public schools.” The teachers union is endorsing a bill that would eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement in the state. The bill scheduled for a committee hearing Monday on Beacon Hill would offer “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate educational competency, outside of standardized testing. MTA President Merrie Najimy said the MCAS has been “alienating students who have diverse backgrounds and differentiated learning styles.” “The implementation of the MCAS and other standardized tests has had the exact opposite effect of...
BOSTON, MA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy