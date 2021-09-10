CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon gets a new government after 13 months of collapse

By Nader Durgham, Liz Sly
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT — Lebanon finally got a new government Friday, after 13 months of tortuous negotiations that left the country leaderless and paralyzed during the worst economic and financial collapse in its history. The formation of the new cabinet, headed by billionaire tycoon Najib Mikati and seemingly supported by almost all...

