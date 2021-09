Several years ago, I worked in Wisconsin Rapids at a company that provided job training and placement. They were extremely successful programs instituted and overseen by Gov. Tommy Thompson’s administration. One of them was a dislocated-worker program that helped people who’d lost their jobs at three newly closed factories in town. Under that program, I taught applicants job-seeking skills and worked with local employers to place them in new jobs. Another program was “Work Experience Job Training” that guided people on welfare to technical school programs so they could earn a degree and find good-paying jobs. It also paid for their medical expenses, travel costs, and childcare until they were fully employed. The other program was “On the Job Training” which also helped unemployed people find jobs in the area. All of the programs eventually ended up paying the state more than it spent because all of the newly employed people paid taxes on their incomes.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO