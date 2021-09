If you haven’t visited Little Island yet, then you were like me, until yesterday. I saw the photos popping up all over the internet in the last few months, and although I thought New York City’s newest artificial park looked pretty cool, I wasn’t in a rush to see it firsthand. Partly because I imagined it would be overrun with New Yorkers and tourists alike. If I had read the fine print more closely, I might have realized that you needed timed reservations after 12:00 pm on weekends and holidays. Then maybe I would have planned a visit this summer, perhaps even shortly after Little Island opened in May.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO