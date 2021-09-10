‘Is COVID-19 spreading in my child’s school?’ Amarillo ISD sees continued COVID-19 case increase
The Texas Department of State Health Services released its weekly report on COVID-19 rates in Texas schools, having started for the school year on Aug. 13. Alongside the daily COVID-19 report card from the Amarillo Public Health Department and weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations and patient vaccination rates, MyHighPlains.com has been keeping up to date with reported staff and student COVID-19 cases in the High Plains.www.myhighplains.com
