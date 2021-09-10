CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Lawyer: Confession in family slayings illegally obtained

FOX 61
FOX 61
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anthony Todt is accused of killing his wife and three children and has pleaded not guilty.

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Defense Attorneys#Central Florida#Roku#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
arcamax.com

Woman pleads guilty in 2016 slayings of 8 members of an Ohio family

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angela Wagner walked calmly into the Pike County Courthouse on Friday. Flanked by her attorneys, she sat at a table, crossed her legs and sat nearly motionless for more than an hour as a judge read aloud an array of charges and details of a cold, calculated murder five years ago.
OHIO STATE
Reuters

This Houston lawyer dons judge's robes for new family court show

(Reuters) - Rhonda Wills is no stranger to television screens. In 2016 she was featured on the WE tv reality show called "Sisters in Law," which followed the lives of Black women lawyers in Houston. But the show only lasted one season and Wills headed back to her small litigation practice, comprising Wills and two other lawyers.
TV & VIDEOS
highlandsranchherald.net

6-year-old raises $600 for family of slaying victim

When 6-year-old Maria-Esther Chavez heard the news that Dustin Wakefield, a Castle Rock man, was killed while on vacation in Florida, she said she felt sad and wanted to do something to help his family. Turning to the traditional method for youths to raise money, Chavez planned a lemonade stand...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy