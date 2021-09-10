CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel placed on IR

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel is out for at least three weeks after landing on injured reserve with a groin injury suffered in practice this week.

Samuel signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract in free agency, reuniting with Ron Rivera, his former coach with the Carolina Panthers.

The 25-year-old was bothered by the injury for parts of the offseason and tweaked the muscle pull this week. He attempted to return to practice but was unable to continue.

Rookie Dyami Brown is expected to start opposite Terry McLaurin with Samuel on IR.

In four seasons with the Panthers, Samuel caught 185 passes for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns over 53 games (32 starts).

–Field Level Media

