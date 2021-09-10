Mastodon “Pushing the Tides” single available now; Hushed and Grim album arriving in October

The long wait is finally over! Hypocrisy have officially returned just in time to celebrate their overall 30th anniversary, with the announcement of their new album, Worship, out November 26th via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2013’s End of Disclosure, has arrived at the perfect time, when governments have finally admitted the existence of UFOs, and the overall chaos the world has experienced due to COVID-19. Recording took place at Tägtgren’s Abyss Studio AB in Sweden, mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. The incredible album cover artwork was designed by Black Armstrong (Kataklysm, In Flames, Carnifex, etc.), which displays the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials. To celebrate the group’s return, these Swedish melodic death metal masters have unleashed a video for the first single “Chemical Whore.”

