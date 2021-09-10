CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastodon “Pushing the Tides” single available now; Hushed and Grim album arriving in October

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastodon has let loose “Pushing the Tides” for your listening pleasure. You can experience that down below! The track comes on the heels of the announcement that Mastodon’s new record Hushed and Grim will be available on October 29th. H&G follows the highly successful Emperor of Sand of 2017. Atlanta’s progressive outfit received many awards from Metal Hammer, Rolling Stone, Loudwire, and Revolver among others for that effort. “Emperor” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for the 2018 Grammy Award for “Best Rock Album,” and its opening track, “Sultan’s Curse”, won the Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance.”

MUSIC

