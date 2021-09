A man from California died last Thursday, September 9, when he made an “innocent mistake,” according to a bystander. Steve Allen, of Walnut Creek, attempted to jump across a narrow gap in the Devils Churn on the Oregon Coast, as reported by the Oregon State Police. Witnesses reported the man lost his footing when attempting to leap across the churhn. Also reported was two fatal vehicular accidents which happened on Sunday, one reported along Highway 6 around 33 miles from Tillamook and the other on Highway 18 in wine country.

