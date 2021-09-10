Four-down territory: Iowa at Iowa State

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Iowa State can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at Jack Trice Stadium:. When Iowa runs the ball effectively, it wins football games. The Hawkeyes gained 158 yards on the ground last week against Indiana. Building on that will take improved consistency from an offensive line that was a little rough around the edges in the season opener. Tyler Goodson is Iowa's lead back after running for 99 yards in the opener.