CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

3 Smart Ways to Organize Your Shoes

By Lisa Milbrand
Real Simple
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If a massive pile of shoes is piling up on your closet floor (or by your front door!), you need a little organization help. Fortunately, the pros at Horderly have three smart ways to tackle the shoe pile for good—whether you have extra shelf or floor space for shoe storage, or you need to think vertically.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Small Bathroom Remodel Ideas And Inspiring Designs

Small rooms have a charm of their own because they present a challenge. Given the limited amount of space you have to make smart choices when furnishing and decorating such an area. With that in mind, today we’re checking out some small bathroom remodel ideas to see what can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

How To Keep Your Home Always Clean And Organized

Originally Posted On: How To Keep Your Home Always Clean And Organized (pressurewasherify.com) Keeping your home clean and organized is a necessity. Having a clean and organized apartment makes you feel a lot better when sad and depressed. Although. keeping your house clean and organized can be a huge task.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Smart Sanitizing Shoe Closets

The conceptual 'COMODO' smart shoe closet is the design work of Designer Dot and Hyeona Cho as a solution for urban consumers looking to keep their footwear and their home cleaner on a daily basis. The unit maintains a compact, stylish aesthetic that can be positioned neatly at an entryway or in a closet as a dedicated spot to place shoes after wear. The unit would then go to work with UV light and a HEPA filter to sanitize shoes, dry them if wet and have them ready to wear in no time.
LIFESTYLE
bestproducts.com

The Best Baby Walking Shoes for Your Little One’s First Steps

Is your baby getting ready to take their first steps? Do you already have a bonafide cruiser on your hands? If that's the case, you're probably wondering what exactly they should be wearing to protect their adorably chubby little feet. Finding the best walking shoes for your baby's feet is essential to their health and development, so we consulted the experts to get the lowdown on what parents should be looking for before they invest in a pair of adorable kicks.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Horderly
yankodesign.com

This smart shoe closet keeps bad odor away while easily merging with your home furniture

A must-have shoe closet that keeps your dirty, smelly shoes in the moist months of the year free from any germ build-up and the dreaded smell that is so hard to get rid of. I’m sure, there isn’t a soul on this planet who likes dirty smelly shoes – they are so gross, to say the least. More so in the rainy and moist seasons of the year when after a hard day’s work you don’t feel like taking them off – they smell so bad. And when you want to wear them the next day, the situation is even worse – that smell just won’t go even if you wash them with detergent. Since sanitation has been such a hype in the last year or so, why not have a dedicated sanitization appliance that keeps smelly shoes as fresh as new?
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Free Form Shoes barefoot dress shoes have a minimalist design that doesn’t cramp your toes

Wear footwear that offers both style and comfort: the Free Form Shoes barefoot dress shoes. These minimalist shoes have a super stylish premium leather design, yet they manage to be totally comfortable. In fact, with their open toebox, they won’t cramp your toes at all. Moreover, they have a sport insole, wool lining for comfort, stretch laces, heel padding, and a low heel drop. So you’ll get the functional performance of a barefoot shoe paired with the high-quality craftsmanship of a dress shoe. With a barefoot shoe, your feet, muscles, and bones have enough room to grip and splay as you walk, run, and jump. In fact, they can even improve your strength, mobility, and dexterity. Overall, these shoes ensure your feet look and perform their very best at all times.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
beezzly.com

How to Get Spray Paint Off Your Shoes?

Learn how to get it off almost any material shoes can be made of. Spray paint can be used in many different ways for all sorts of painting projects. It sticks perfectly to almost any surface which makes this stuff a true salvation for those who don’t like using brushes or paint rollers!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gadget Flow

Upgrade your bathroom with these smart gadgets

Your bathroom is your sanctuary—at least it should be. If it isn’t already or could use an update, we’ve got the smart gadgets you’ll want to add. And as luck would have it, smart gadgets for the bathroom in 2021 are quite advanced. These devices keep your bathroom disinfected, tooth brushing habits on target, your bathing experience spa-like, and so much more.
ELECTRONICS
connectsavannah.com

Intentive organization for your closet

For those that don’t know, my birthday was Labor Day this year, but I am celebrating all month! Whoop Whoop!. With all the chaos in my life, my birthday was a bit all over the place too, but I’m blessed to see 30! And with all this chaos, I keep one thing together, and that’s my wardrobe. HOW? I’m here to discuss that today!
SAVANNAH, GA
Real Simple

Bring Order to Your Refrigerator and Pantry With This Can Organizer That's Only $17

If you have a penchant for organization, your desire to create an easily accessible, tidy space likely extends to many areas throughout your home. And even if you're just now experiencing a craving for order, there are plenty of ways for you to dip your toes into the organization pool. As one of the spots where you spend the most time while at home, go ahead and turn your eyes toward the kitchen, particularly your refrigerator and cabinets, thanks to this set of bins that one shopper called the "perfect product."
SHOPPING
Real Simple

The Mid-Century Modern Chair Shoppers Compared to High-End Brands Is Nearly 50% Off

Mid-century modern furniture remains as relevant and popular as ever. Pieces are frequently appearing on the Amazon best-seller list and if you time your virtual shopping trip right, you're likely to find some pieces at truly astonishing prices. Take, for instance, a top-rated dining chair that's currently nearly half off.
RETAIL
womangettingmarried.com

Everything You Need to Organize Your Wedding Seating

For some reason I had a hard time wrapping my head around ANYTHING having to do with wedding seating. I had a mental block the way I do when I think about geometry…which basically meant if my wedding were a high school class I might not have passed!. But thankfully...
RELATIONSHIPS
Boston Magazine

Put Your Best Foot Forward at These Five Local Shoe Stores

It’s not just kids who could use a fresh pair of kicks come September—everyone deserves to step into autumn with new shoes. Here’s where to score the best. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. FOR DESIGNER. Saks...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy