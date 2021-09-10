CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New & Noteworthy: September 10th, 2021 – New Releases are Partying

By Zach Fehl
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week feature the Metallica Blacklist cover album, a new studio release from Andrew W.K., a live Gwar album, and many more! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.

metalinsider.net

