New & Noteworthy: September 10th, 2021 – New Releases are Partying

The Great River Folk Fest just got done hosting the Twin Cities rising star and Kerrville New Folk 2021 winner, Humbird and just like that she announces her follow up CD “Still Life” release to her incredible “Pharmakon”. The ten cut cd officially releases October 15th, but it is available for Pre-Order with a single release of “May.” Fittingly Siri Undlin the force behind this wonderful experimental folk trio, picked one of her calendar songs for single. She has released August, December, April and January in the past, and seems to be determined to get the calendar covered. May slides its way into your psyche bringing you a peace while the instruments with the help of Pat Keen and Pete Quirsfeld flirt around like spring sprites flying by. Enjoy the peaceful visuals with just a touch of strangeness in video made by Erik and Sarah Elstran:

5 DAYS AGO