Humboldt Park theaters on the move

When larger cultural institutions make plans for brick-and-mortar developments, it tends to grab the headlines. Steppenwolf Theatre plans to open its new 50,000-square-foot “campus” in February of 2022. (The Halsted Street expansion, which includes a new 400-seat in-the-round performance space, as well as bars and space for the theater’s education programs, came in at an estimated price tag of $54 million.) Northlight Theatre, which under artistic director BJ Jones has long hoped to move back from Skokie’s North Shore Center for the Performing Arts to its roots in Evanston, announced earlier this summer that they were moving forward with the purchase of property at 1012-16 Church Street in downtown Evanston. They plan to build a new three-story structure housing a 300-seat theater, rehearsal space, offices, and several public gathering places.