CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Okla. Supreme Court Rejects DA Prater's Request For Removal Of Pardon & Parole Board Members Reviewing Julius Jones' Case

By Anjelicia Bruton
news9.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will be part of two upcoming hearings in the Julius Jones case. In a hearing with a Supreme Court referee, the state argued the board Chairman Adam Luck and board member Kelly Doyle should be disqualified from participating in the upcoming commutation and clemency hearings regarding inmate Julius Jones.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Doyle
Person
Julius Jones
The Hill

Biden administration to accelerate deportation flights for migrants

The Biden administration is implementing a strategy to ramp up deportation flights for migrants in South Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that it plans to secure additional transportation to “accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights” to Haiti within the next 72 hours.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy