CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple's 'loss' is the best result for users, developers, Apple, and Epic

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games' extremely partial win in its legal case against Apple is the best compromise, keeping App Store protections, keeping convenience for users, and helping developers. It's practically partisan — some people will say Epic Games has won its legal case against Apple, others will insist that Apple has triumphed. Life, and court rulings, are rarely ever binary switches, on or off, one or zero. Most of all, it protects users. There are plenty of people who would prefer to be able to side-load apps onto their iPhones from anywhere they like, but they are a minuscule fraction of thebillion iPhone users in the world.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Antitrust probe in India finds Google abused the local smartphone market

Google acted in an anticompetitive way in India, the country's antitrust regulator determined, with the search giant allegedly using its "huge financial muscle" to force its apps to be preinstalled onto Android devices to enable access to the Google Play store. In 2019, a complaint was made to the Competition...
BUSINESS
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Hands on with Apple's iPhone 13 Pro silicone cases

With iPhone 13 now available to order, we go hands-on with Apple's official first-party silicone case options for its newest smartphone. Apple offers the same colors of the silicone case for all the phones in the iPhone 13 lineup, but for our hands-on, we're specifically looking at the iPhone 13 Pro model.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Epic Games#European Union#Iphone#The App Store#Xcode#Ios App Store#Congress#Developer Account
Apple Insider

Photo reveals Apple's plastic wrap-free iPhone 13 packaging

As part of new environmental efforts announced on Tuesday, Apple said it will cut down on the material used in iPhone 13's packaging by removing the outer plastic wrap that typically enshrines the device in its box. Apple's new packaging process was apparently revealed ahead of wide availability in an...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple touts iPhone 13 filmmaking prowess with Twitter 'hashflag'

Apple on Friday introduced a Twitter "hashflag" to promote the filmmaking capabilities of its new iPhone 13 series, a feature lineup made possible through improved hardware and software enhancements. The rather verbose "HollywoodInYourPocket" hashflag debuted on Friday in a promotional tweet from Apple's official account, meaning it does not currently...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Apple Insider

Apple's leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro: Hands on and first impressions

Apple's supremely soft leather cases have once again been updated for the latest batch of iPhones. Ahead of the iPhone 13 release, we go hands-on with all the new colors. While Apple offers all colors of its leather case in variations for the iPhone 13 mini,iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, we'll be looking at the iPhone 13 Pro model.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple rolls out AppleCare+ extensions to France, Italy and Spain

Apple is expanding availability of an AppleCare+ option that allows device users to extend their warranty beyond the typical coverage period. Announced in an updated support document, users in France, Italy and Spain might be able to purchase additional coverage if they paid upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. The new plan renews on a monthly basis.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple's Epic Loss Could Be a Game Changer for Spotify

Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT).
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple threatened to pull Facebook from the App Store over human trafficking

Apple reportedly threatened to pull the Facebook app from the App Store in 2019 after reports surfaced that the social media platform was being used by human traffickers. Back in 2019, the BBC reported that human traffickers in the Middle East were using Facebook to arrange the sales of its victims. After that story was published, Apple threatened to boot Facebook from the App Store unless it cracked down on the practice, according to internal Facebook documents obtained by theThe Wall Street Journal.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max already seeing shipping date slips

Following Apple's starting to take pre-orders for the iPhone 13 range, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has already slipped back more than a week. As appears to have already happened in China with its early preorder release, US stocks of the iPhone 13 range are beginning to see delays. An hour after the preorders began in the States, the iPhone 13 Pro Max had already slipped back.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Developer disputes Apple's take on 'FlickType' removal

Kosta Eleftheriou, developer and vocal App Store critic, says it took a year of appeals to get his "FlickType" Apple Watch keyboard approved, with those hard-fought gains potentially wiped clean now that Apple "Sherlocked" the app. Apple introduced the QuickPath keyboard during the unveiling of Apple Watch Series 7 on...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro case illustrates massively enlarged camera 'bump'

Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro lineup features improved camera hardware capabilities across the board, enhancements that required a redesign of the handset's camera "bump." Announced on Tuesday, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max receive a number of camera upgrades including larger apertures on wide and ultra-wide lenses for enhanced low-light performance. Wide and telephoto modules add an additional lens element, while the telephoto camera nets a 77mm equivalent focal length for increased optical zoom capabilities. The ultra-side shooter also adds an autofocus system. To fit the new and improved technologies, Apple enlarged the rear camera "bump" on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, as evidenced by the company's cases.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple Watch SE ships with new USB-C charging cable

Apple's soon to be mid-tier Apple Watch SE now ships with the company's Magnetic Fast Charger, a USB-C cable designed to accommodate the enhanced charging capabilities of Apple Watch Series 7. Apple this week updated online store listings to note the inclusion of a "1m Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable"...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple releases new marketing tools for developers

App developers can use a new Apple web tool to generate promotional images on the fly. The new marketing tool generates images using four templates, three colors, and different image sizes. Simply select the platform and search for any app to make multiple social media-friendly images. Apple shared the new...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

New iPad mini gets 5G, but lacks mmWave support

Apple is bringing 5G connectivity to iPad mini, but the pint-sized tablet does not include support for speedy mmWave bands. The smallest model in Apple's iPad lineup now boasts 5G connectivity, though only sub-6GHz bands are supported. As noted in Apple's tech specs, iPad mini is unable to connect to mmWave 5G bands, reducing its theoretical data transfer capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy