Saturday night’s Triller Fight Club event is set, though there was some drama on the scales today in Florida. 58-year-old Evander Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KO) and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort (1-0, 1 KO in boxing, 26-14 in MMA) may or may not be having a sanctioned boxing match — the word is it’s up to them, with Florida ready to sanction it — but they weighed in at 225.4 and 206.2, respectively. Belfort had been training to face Oscar De La Hoya in a 180 lb catchweight bout, which fell apart a week ago.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO