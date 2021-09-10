CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Furever Friday: Meet Kevin

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring photogenic Kevin who is believed to be a 7 year old Lab/Pitbull mix. Kevin would do well in a home with a lot of toys as he loves to play. He seems to do well with large dogs and kids as well. Kevin is ready for adoption being neutered, vaccinated, combo tested and microchipped. Here is even better news Kevin and any dog or cat adoption up until September 19 is only $20.

