Speed and efficiency in healthcare businesses are just as important as they are in other sectors. However, due to outdated software, medical employees are not able to handle workloads as well as they could, leading to delays in service and wasteful spending. That’s why the software suite produced by Carecenta Holdings Inc. is receiving so much attention. The company is a late stage, healthcare tech, SaaS start-up that provides long-term healthcare companies with cutting-edge, cloud-based software. It is so effective that with it, HR employees are easily managing 2,000 aids instead of 500, and those who work in billing are comfortably handling 1,500 client cases instead of 150. That dramatic increase in productivity means Carecenta’s technology is becoming the go-to choice for medical companies that want to improve their employees’ productivity and service.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO