Chipotle Now Has A TikTok Ambassador Team -- And You Can Be Its 15th Member

By Lucia Capretti
 9 days ago
There's no denying that social media is a part of our daily life. Companies are increasingly utilizing this fact to connect with their consumers, whether it be through targeted ads or exciting offers for followers. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Chipotle has just introduced the Chipotle Creator Class. The company's marketing officer describes it as "an entirely new approach to influencer relationships that focuses on rewarding, thanking and empowering our biggest fans." QSR Magazine explains that the brand has chosen 14 influencers and viral TikTokers to join the Creator Class, however, a 15th spot is open for one lucky fan.

