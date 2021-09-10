CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Twenty Years After 9/11, Responders and Survivors are Still Getting Sick

By Noreen O'Donnell
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Two decades ago, after New York City's World Trade Center collapsed into rubble, Elizabeth Cascio ferried body parts off what quickly became known as "the pile." She navigated over the crushed buildings in a souped up golf cart to bring the remains of people killed in the terrorist attack to a temporary morgue nearby. She knew within the first days that rescuers were not going to find anyone alive.

yourdelrayboca.com

9/11 Twenty Years Onward

The terrorists lived here. Out of all the places on Earth, they were here in Delray Beach visiting our library, picking up prescriptions at the local pharmacy, lifting weights at the local gym and living in communities we know and love—The Hamlet, Laver’s. Twenty years later, the fact that at...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Ozarks First.com

Missouri first responders still emotional 20 years after 9/11 Ground Zero duty

COLUMBIA, MO. — When the World Trade Center towers fell, some Missouri first responders rushed to help. Twenty years later they’re still emotional telling their stories. No matter where you were or what you were doing on Sept. 11 2001, you remember when the world as you knew it, changed. Sixty-two Missouri Task Force 1 members were deployed just hours after the first tower was hit.
MISSOURI STATE
