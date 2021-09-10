Why Gene Roddenberry’s Son ‘Struggles’ With Quentin Tarantino’s R-Rated Star Trek Movie Idea

While the Star Trek franchise appears to have found itself once again on the small screen, thanks to more than one successful and popular series, the big screen future of Gene Roddenberry's creation is still very much an open question. There have been a few different ideas that have started and stopped, and one of the most intriguing was when Quentin Tarantino said he wanted to make a Star Trek movie. While many fans got on board with such a radical idea, one person who isn't quite so sure of that is Rod Roddenberry, the son of the creator.