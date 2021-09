The Baltimore Ravens had cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards to injuries on back-to-back plays according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The fear with these two injuries is that they are season-ending ACL tears. Baltimore has already lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending knee injuries this season. Ty’Son Williams and Le’Veon Bell figure to fill in at running back. Williams has yet to take an NFL snap, while Bell has failed to recapture what he was when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in his career.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO