Giants’ Questions Begin with Offensive Line

By Rodger Wyland
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giants need to open with a win over Denver on Sunday. Surprisingly enough they are 2 ½ point underdogs at home against a team that only won 5 games last season. Talk about no respect for the Giants. Here is the bottom line: If the Giants offensive can be at least serviceable, the Giants will beat the Bronco’s and have a good season. Quarterback Daniel Jones will take the next step in year three of his career, and running Saquon Barkley makes the Giants offense instantly better with his return from a Torn ACL.

Comments / 0

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay was caught on the sideline yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones late in the game against Washington. Kenny Golladay got a lot of money from the Giants to come to New York as a free agent. When they brought him in, they probably didn’t have it in mind to see him scream at his quarterback on the sidelines.
Week 1 of the NFL season is officially upon us, and with it, a fresh start for every NFL team. The Denver Broncos get a good test out of the gate playing the New York Giants on the road at MetLife. This is the first of many articles you’ll see...
New York Giants guard Nick Gates (65) celebrates the Giants' first win of the season over the Washington Football Team, 20-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was. The NY Giants’ offense needs to get back on track in 2021, and there are...
Devontae Booker, of the New York Giants, tries to run past the New England Patriots defense. Sunday, August 29, 2021 Giants. If Saquon Barkley returns for Week 1 against the Broncos, the NY Giants offensive line’s inability to create running lanes has to be a major concern. There’s a chance...
Comeback complete for Nate Solder. Solder was listed Tuesday as the Giants’ starting right tackle on the unofficial depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. It’s been 618 days since Solder’s last regular-season game and 3,502 days since his last non-preseason start at right tackle (for the Patriots against the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI).
The New York Giants kick off their season tomorrow afternoon against the Denver Broncos. There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Giants this year as they spent a lot of money to improve the weakpoints of their roster this offseason. However, one weak area of the team went largely untouched. The Giants did not do much to improve their offensive line.
The fumble was a back-breaker. Daniel Jones had an otherwise respectable performance, completing 22 of 37 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another score, but his propensity for coughing up the football marred everything else he did on the field. The Giants’ pass protection was not awful – they allowed two sacks and no other quarterback hits – but they were unable to open any holes for the running game. Not even Saquon Barkley could find any wiggle room behind them. His longest gain of the day was his 5-yard run on the first snap. Sterling Shepard, who had the best preseason of any Giant, had the best opening game, too. He caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Saquon Barkley had his high school number 21 retired Friday in his hometown of Whitehal, PA. He looked in great shape and moved around freely. The question now is when will Barkley make his move back to the Giants? It has been kept even tighter than a government secret. In...
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) The Denver Broncos’ offense had a very efficient game against the New York Giants and their stingy defense. The Denver Broncos’ week 1 victory against the New York Giants was a great game for a few reasons. One of those...
I told you on Tuesday that all of the analytics pointed to a better than expected effort by the Giants’ offensive line on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. That may shock some. It doesn’t shock head coach Joe Judge. “I wasn’t surprised to see our guys go out the other...
The Giants list Barkley (knee) as questionable for Thursday's game at Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Barkley went down as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, after getting 10 carries and three targets on a 48 percent snap share in Sunday's loss to Denver. Head coach Joe Judge said the running back will increase his workload as the season moves along, but a short week might not be the time for him to return to an every-down role. Between that and the difficult matchup against Washington's defense, Barkley is at least one more week away from reclaiming his familiar status as a locked-in RB1. Still, he's startable in most formats, assuming he's not on the inactive list ahead of Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Giants have two starters ruled out -- tight end Evan Engram (calf) and left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) -- while Washington has a healthy defense but no Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) or Curtis Samuel (groin), who are both on injured reserve.
Fans expecting great things from the New York Giants’ offense this season are going to have to wait to see them “open things up.”. After a 13-point output (of which six were scored with one second remaining on the clock), Big Blue faces a stingy Washington defense this Thursday night. And head coach Joe Judge hinted to reporters on Tuesday that the offensive game plan will be more short passes from quarterback Daniel Jones and likely a lot of running plays.
It’s not an encouraging sign for a team that focused on building up its offense in the offseason to still seem completely stagnant on that side of the ball. That is precisely the situation the New York Giants appear to be in after their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
In the most complimentary way possible, the Giants offensive line was mediocre to start the season. The performance didn’t meet a high internal standard but certainly exceeded external doomsday forecasts. So that’s the foundation off which to build as the Giants shift from passing a difficult test posed by the...
LANDOVER, Md. — The Giants spent all offseason and preseason believing they had the right combination of starting offensive linemen to allow the team to function in 2021. In the face of criticism, in the face of injury, in the face of some uninspiring play, they stuck with their plan.
Would the Giants, desperate to get quarterback Daniel Jones a comfort zone, change his starting center one game into the season? And, if they do, what does that say about the plan they put in place this summer?. There could be moves afoot along the Giants’ offensive line for Thursday...
