BOSTON (CBS) — Even though he was a rookie in his first NFL training camp, and there was a veteran ahead of him on the depth chart, Mac Jones prepared all summer as though he would be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. So when Jones beat out Cam Newton and was named New England’s starter ahead of the season, the 23-year-old wasn’t too surprised by the news. “Not really,” Jones told WEEI on Tuesday, as he prepares to face the Miami Dolphins in his first career NFL game on Sunday. “Like I’ve said, I was preparing to be...

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO