Miami Football: 3 reasons Hurricanes will bounce back and beat App State

After getting humbled by Alabama in week one, Miami Football comes back home to face an upstart App State squad looking for an upset. Week one was a week to forget for Miami Football. The Hurricanes took on college football’s most powerful program and were sent back to South Beach knowing that they were nowhere near the elite level that the Crimson Tide football program is at currently. The good news for the Hurricanes is that they have an opportunity to bounce back and show that they are a good football team this week.