We talk about misbehaving lawyers a lot, but there must be a full moon (per statute, a moon “at least 95 percent wholly spherical when measured by appropriate telescopic instruments”) or something for lawyers right now because they’re wild this week! We’ve got Biglaw attorneys injecting food with blood, lawyers waving loaded guns around over COVID protocols, a deeply scandalous and tragic situation out of South Carolina, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett running her mouth off with the lack of self-awareness you’d expect from someone who spread a deadly infection to the White House.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO