GM has been making a ton of noise about reducing its carbon footprint and has been investing massive amounts of money into electrifying its brands. At the front of GM's electric drive is Cadillac, which is set to go all-electric by 2030, but in the meantime, the luxury brand still enjoys manufacturing gas-guzzling performance sedans such as the new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing. Cadillac fans have been loving these new performance models, especially since these cars could mark the end of high-performance ICE vehicles from the company. Unfortunately, fans will have to settle for the sedan, as Cadillac doesn't plan to release a coupe or wagon any time soon.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO