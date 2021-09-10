Don't Make This Common Mistake When It Comes to Your Business's Post-Covid Recovery

Humans are innately designed to assess a situation and react based on our accumulated knowledge. When the stakes are high — such as critical financial or health matters — our “fight or flight” instinct, sparked by our sympathetic nervous system, kicks in and can take over our decision-making processes. In essence, it’s our built-in survival mechanism to overcome “stressful and life-threatening situations,” according to this recent Cleveland Clinic report. In this state, we become fully immersed in the current situation, and although our senses heighten to handle the perceived risk, the fight or flight instinct often blinds us from assessing beyond the immediate circumstance.