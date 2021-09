Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced and revealed today during PlayStation Showcase, for the PS5, by Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. As you would expect from a game not releasing until 2023, the trailer is brief and features zero gameplay, but it does confirm that Venom is in the game, which isn't very surprising to anyone who finished 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man and its DLC. Unfortunately, Venom is the only villain shown beyond what looks like generic baddies. That said, we can confirm at least one other villain is in the game. If that voiceover of the trailer sounds familiar, it's because it's the voice of Kraven the Hunter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO