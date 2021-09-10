CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals scouting report: Returns of Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon bolster offense

By Andrew Krammer
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday: Noon at Paul Brown Stadium (Ch. 9 and KFAN-FM 100.3) • After a 4-11-1 season, the Bengals continued a roster overhaul around quarterback Joe Burrow, moving on from familiar stars like receiver A.J. Green and defensive tackle Geno Atkins this offseason. First-round receiver Ja'Marr Chase and veteran linemen Riley Reiff and Trey Hendrickson, who had 13.5 sacks last year in New Orleans, were their top additions.

