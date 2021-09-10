Ed Sheeran's Surprise Appearance at NFL Kickoff Lights up Social Media
Ed Sheeran had everyone talking about his appearance at the NFL season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter was spotted with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a corporate box during the game, and social media went into action. Before that, Sheeran performed for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Concert on Thursday at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida.popculture.com
Comments / 1