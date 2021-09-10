CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran's Surprise Appearance at NFL Kickoff Lights up Social Media

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran had everyone talking about his appearance at the NFL season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter was spotted with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a corporate box during the game, and social media went into action. Before that, Sheeran performed for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Concert on Thursday at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida.

Related
audacy.com

Would you buy this Ed Sheeran NFL gear? [PHOTOS]

The 2021 NFL season is kicking off tonight between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Before the game kicks off, Ed Sheeran will be taking the stage. With Sheeran taking the stage, the NFL has released Ed Sheeran NFL gear. Would you buy any of this gear?
NFL
inputmag.com

The NFL's Ed Sheeran collab may be the worst sports merch of all time

Not since Rob Lowe was seen at the Super Bowl wearing an NFL shield hat have we seen such a bewildering sartorial display of sports fandom. Ahead of the season opener tonight, which will feature an Ed Sheeran performance before kickoff, the NFL has released a range of merchandise to commemorate the occasion.
NFL
SB Nation

I went on the Ed Sheeran fanclub Discord to talk about the NFL with die-hard ‘Sheerios’

No professional sports league is better at playing out the theatre of the absurd than the NFL. The latest act in their performance is everything that’s happening here. Ed Sheeran has been booked for the NFL Kickoff Concert, which is the epitome of NFL booking. Find someone who’s famous, but kind of forgotten about, who plays the least offensive music imaginable, and try to coax new audiences into watching football.
NFL
kfrxfm.com

NFL Blasted on Twitter Over Ed Sheeran Merch Nobody Asked For

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Football fans have taken to Twitter to blast the NFL over a merchandising collaboration. Ed Sheeran is set to kick off the...
NFL
thatssotampa.com

Brady, Bucs and Ed Sheeran kick off 2021 NFL season Thursday

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their quest to defend the Lombardi Trophy. As the reigning Super Bowl Champs get ready to take the field, we take you through everything you need to know – including how to get to that free Ed Sheeran concert. Brady and the...
NFL
bardown.com

Ed Sheeran and Roger Goodell's cameo went viral for being just straight up bizarre

The weather is getting colder, the trees are changing colour, nature is healing to put it simply and we are absolutely ecstatic for the 2021 season. Within the season kicking off Thursday evening against the Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers and America’s team, the Cowboys. With the return of Dak Prescott and...
NFL
Billboard

NFL Opening Weekend 2021: How to Watch Football and Ed Sheeran's Performance Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The party will begin at noon ET tomorrow, September 9, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, and will be open to in-person attendance from fans. Portions of Sheeran's performance will air on NBC during the NFL Network's pregame coverage starting at 7pm EST which you can stream with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV here.
NFL
FanSided

NFL released Ed Sheeran gear and it’s absolutely horrendous

Ed Sheeran is performing at the NFL’s 2021 season kickoff concern, so they dropped a bunch of merch that makes very little sense to anyone. We live in an era of corporate partnerships, the kind that gives recording artists signature meals at fast-food restaurants. Despite that, was anyone truly prepare...
NFL
famunews.com

FAMU Concert Choir Makes NFL History, Marching ‘100’ Opens for Ed Sheeran

The Marching “100” performed at the NFL Kickoff in Tampa on Sept. 9. (photo courtesy the NFL shot by Alive Coverage Alive Coverage) Millions of football fans watched the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Concert Choir make NFL history with their performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with Alicia Keys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sept. 9. It was the first live, in-person performance of the Black National Anthem in an NFL stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
