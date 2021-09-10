Ed Sheeran's Surprise Appearance at NFL Kickoff Lights up Social Media

No professional sports league is better at playing out the theatre of the absurd than the NFL. The latest act in their performance is everything that’s happening here. Ed Sheeran has been booked for the NFL Kickoff Concert, which is the epitome of NFL booking. Find someone who’s famous, but kind of forgotten about, who plays the least offensive music imaginable, and try to coax new audiences into watching football.

