LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., September 10, 2021 -- During the Washington Football Team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, presented by Telemundo 44, NBC Sports Washington, and NBC4, the team will honor former player and executive Bobby Mitchell. The team will welcome Bobby's family on the field pregame for the retirement of his number and official renaming of the Main Concourse of FedExField in his honor. Additionally, players will wear helmet stickers that pay homage to Mitchell during the game.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO