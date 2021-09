Last week, a judge ruled in the case of Epic Games v Apple, and the results were a mixed bag. On one hand, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple needs to allow publishers the option of making in-app purchases through additional methods, which is exactly what Epic Games wanted in the first place. However, the judge also found that Epic Games did not provide sufficient evidence that Apple is a monopoly, and ruled that Epic must pay Apple $3.65 million in damages for violating terms of service. While this would seem to be a big win for Epic Games, the company isn't happy with the outcome. In a document obtained by The Verge, Epic Games, Inc. revealed its plans to fight the ruling.

