Theater & Dance

Parkway Playhouse Box Office Now Open

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkway Playhouse has opened its box office on Saturdays from 1pm-5pm until October 23rd. Come grab your tickets to performances this fall! Fall performances will include A Good Day and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. A Good Day is showing September 12, 18, 19, 2021 at the Burnsville Town Square....

Complex

‘Shang-Chi’ Projected to Break Labor Day Box Office Record With $75M Opening Weekend

Disney and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on pace to be the biggest Labor Day box office opening weekend of all-time. Variety reports the first Asian-led superhero film in the MCU is set to bring in $75 million to $85 million in its four-day debut, nearly tripling the Labor Day weekend record previously held by 2007’s Halloween, which earned $30.6 million over the four-day frame.
mxdwn.com

‘Malignant’ Receives Poor Box Office Results for Its Opening Weekend

Horror movies for the most part have been a rather successful genre during the pandemic. It is, therefore, a notable surprise to see New Line Cinema’s Malignant do poorly for its opening weekend. The most recent film in the horror genre Candyman made an unexpected big blow-out in ticket sales...
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Dazzles With Mighty $71.4 Million Opening Weekend

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” delivered the sizzle that struggling movie theaters so desperately needed, debuting to $71.4 million in its inaugural weekend. The Marvel adventure is on pace to rack up a mighty $83.5 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend, trumping expectations that had anticipated a debut of between $45 million to $50 million while also shattering barriers for Asian representation on screen.
mychamplainvalley.com

At the Box Office: ‘Cinderella’

There are plenty of ‘Cinderella’ remakes and spin-offs floating around Hollywood. So, what makes this one worth while? Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, explains just that, “I read another review that said… ‘I’ve seen it before, don’t need to see it again’, I could not disagree more. I’ve seen every ‘Cinderella’. This is a completely different one.”
Family Proof

‘Shang-Chi’ Box Office Launch Tops ‘F9’

Marvel’s latest big-screen superhero spectacle, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” opened Friday, thrilling audiences while breaking Hollywood barriers with a predominantly Asian cast. The movie’s stars said the film follows the path blazed by “Black Panther,” the 2018 Marvel Studios movies starring the late Chadwick Boseman and...
filmneweurope.com

BOX OFFICE: David Ondříček's Zátopek Gets Best Czech Opening of the Season

PRAGUE: Zátopek by David Ondříček has had the best opening of the season among domestic releases, the 108,560 admissions placing it in the 10th spot of the domestic openings chart. In the second weekend, the biopic about the Olympic winner Emil Zátopek dropped by 64% with 39,000 admissions. Zátopek has...
lordsofgaming.net

Shang-Chi Breaks Records and Dominates the Box Office

With the holiday weekend almost over it’s time to call this weekend’s box office winner. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had no issues taking the top spot. In fact, at this point, the movie is doing exceptionally well that it has broken a Labor Day weekend record.
themadisonrecord.com

Fantasy Playhouse opens season with ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

HUNTSVILLE – Fantasy Playhouse is opening its 61st season with a lineup of shows that will generate an exciting return to the stage at the Playhouse of the Von Braun Center. Season tickets now are on sale for two of the most popular stories in children’s fantasy, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Alice in Wonderland,” along with the traditional favorite, “A Christmas Carol.”
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Shang-Chi’ rings up the box office

There was plenty of buzz awaiting the arrival of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at the box office this past weekend. It is the first Marvel Studios theatrical-only release since 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and opened amidst a raging global pandemic. Historically, Labor Day weekend has been where movies go to die, with the largest opening only being $30.5 million domestically from 2007’s “Halloween.”
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Singing with The Redeemed Trio

Bakers Creek Baptist Church invites everyone to join them for an evening of great gospel singing with The Redeemed Trio. The singing will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on Sunday, September 26th at 5:00 pm. Bring your lawn chairs and come enjoy a time of worship and fellowship. In case of rain, the singing will be held inside the church.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

35th Annual Music in the Mountains

Toe River Arts will celebrate the 35th annual Music in the Mountains festival on September 18th from 5:30-8pm at Homeplace Beer Company, 321 W. Mainstreet in Burnsville, NC. This year we’ll honor dulcimer player extraordinaire, Don Pedi, a pioneer in traditional Appalachian music whose contributions over the past 5 decades have helped to make the sound of the dulcimer recognizable and revered. Also performing will be the Owen Family Band and Bandana Rhythm. Since 1985, the Music in the Mountains Folk Festival has showcased local and regional traditional music. With your support in the way of donations and the purchase of limited-edition t-shirts, we can continue to honor performers and promoters like Don Pedi and past honorees Wayne Ledford, Rhonda Gouge, Bob Lominac, Bobby McMillon, Bruce Greene, Bob “Happy Feet” Aldridge, and Bill and Judy Carson. You can purchase your Music In the Mountains t-shirt through the Bonfire website and the the direct web address is: https://www.bonfire.com/music-in-the-mountains-folk-festival-1/. All proceeds go to keep our homegrown music festival going.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Bar-b-que & Bluegrass in Spruce Pine!

Ready for BBQ, blacksmiths and music? If you said “yes” then you need to be at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine on October 2, 2021 from 10 am to 9 pm. The Spruce Pine BBQ and Music Festival sponsored by the Spruce Pine Rotary Club was moved from July to October to make sure we all could gather together outside safely.
Variety

Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Box Gets a Four-Track Sneak Preview With Alternate Takes and Mixes

The Beatles’ camp is heightening anticipation for the Oct. 15 release of a “Let It Be: Special Edition” boxed set by issuing four tracks to digital service providers today, representing different components of a collection that includes new mixes, unreleased vintage mixes and previously unheard alternate takes. In the latter category are never-before-heard variants of two of the most celebrated rockers from the 1970 “Let It Be” album, “Get Back” (here heard in “Take 8” form) and “One After 909” (“Take 3”). George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” meanwhile, is subtitled “1970 Glyn Johns Mix,” representing a version that engineer Johns put together...
IndieWire

TIFF 2021: In a Weird Year for Festivals, Filmmakers and Programmers Defend the Exclusive Physical Event

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival was a tough gamble by any metric, but even as it scaled back the size of the program and held minimal in-person events, evidence abounded that filmmakers and audiences were eager to get back to the moviegoing experience. Notwithstanding those ubiquitous pandemic fears, some TIFF attendees found plenty of silver linings. Despite its haphazard form, the 2021 edition of TIFF provided an opportunity to witness the unique challenges and opportunities of pressing ahead with a physical event in the time of COVID, no matter the ubiquitous reservations. “It felt like it had that very human...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Get The Hook Comedy Improv Troupe At Parkway Playhouse

Join comedy improv troupe Get the Hook on October 1-2, 2021 at 6:30pm at Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville, NC!. Under the direction of Kristen Donelle Livengood, Get the Hook is a troupe of teens who are no strangers to the script and demonstrate what they can do OFF-BOOK. They will keep you laughing as they play high-energy games based on suggestions from you—the audience.
247tempo.com

This Is the Biggest Box Office Hit of the 2000s

The 2000s were a transformational time for the movie industry. Movie rental firm Blockbuster had over 9,000 stores. The ability to watch movies at home pulled people out of theaters. Netflix, founded in 1997, had just started to grow. Its early DVD mail business started its success. By 2007, it released the service that disrupted the movie industry more than any other. Because of the wide distribution of broadband, people could watch movies from home.
