Merrill, WI

Brian J. Kingsley

merrillfotonews.com
 9 days ago

Brian J. Kingsley, age 50, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Brian was born November 19, 1970, in Wisconsin Rapids, son of the late Robert and Barbara Kingsley. Brian was preceded in death by his loving companion and life partner, Peggy (Kleinschmidt) Trantow on December 3, 2019. Brian was a 1989 graduate of Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids, and a 1991 graduate of Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton where he earned his Associate Degree in Police Science. Brian began his career in law enforcement in 1992 with the Tomahawk Police Department. In 1992, Brian was hired by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. He had attained the rank of Detective Sergeant. Brian enjoyed snowmobiling and boating. His passion was fishing with Peggy, and he would always bet her on who would catch the biggest fish.

