Conservatory Class Registration Now Open

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaces are still available in Parkway Playhouse’s 2021/2022 conservatory classes. These classes give students a foundation in theatre arts. Playmakers for grades 3rd – 6th taught by Erika Tyner: In Playmakers, students will learn the basics of theater and acting in a fun and creative environment. This class will concentrate on theater games, improvisation, character and scene work, and ensemble production. Confidence, collaboration skills, and communication skills will be developed throughout the year, culminating in a production that showcases the talents of the students and the skills learned during class.

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

