Conservatory Class Registration Now Open

Toe River Arts will celebrate the 35th annual Music in the Mountains festival on September 18th from 5:30-8pm at Homeplace Beer Company, 321 W. Mainstreet in Burnsville, NC. This year we’ll honor dulcimer player extraordinaire, Don Pedi, a pioneer in traditional Appalachian music whose contributions over the past 5 decades have helped to make the sound of the dulcimer recognizable and revered. Also performing will be the Owen Family Band and Bandana Rhythm. Since 1985, the Music in the Mountains Folk Festival has showcased local and regional traditional music. With your support in the way of donations and the purchase of limited-edition t-shirts, we can continue to honor performers and promoters like Don Pedi and past honorees Wayne Ledford, Rhonda Gouge, Bob Lominac, Bobby McMillon, Bruce Greene, Bob “Happy Feet” Aldridge, and Bill and Judy Carson. You can purchase your Music In the Mountains t-shirt through the Bonfire website and the the direct web address is: https://www.bonfire.com/music-in-the-mountains-folk-festival-1/. All proceeds go to keep our homegrown music festival going.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO