Apple praises ruling in Epic case that allows apps to offer other payment methods

By Jason Cross
Macworld
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2 pm ET: Apple general counsel Katherine Adams has issued a statement praising the ruling. The big Epic Games v. Apple trial concluded back in May shortly after testimony from Apple CEO Tim Cook, but it was expected to take months before a ruling was reached. Today, we have that ruling, and while it doesn’t give Epic Games everything it sought in its complaint, it is still a major victory for the developer and others that feel Apple’s App Store economy is too tightly restricted.

