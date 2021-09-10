CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Sneaker Pimps’ first album in 20 years, ‘Squaring the Circle’

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrip hop vets Sneaker Pimps are back with Squaring the Circle, their first album in 20 years. While there are plenty of the kind of chilled out, moody beats that propelled their '90s albums and hit "6 Underground," Liam Howe and Chris Corner also sprinkle current dance and pop styles into the group's signature sound. The album features vocals from Corner and Simonne Jones. You can listen to the whole album below.

RELATED PEOPLE
audioinkradio.com

Mastodon Prepping ‘Hushed and Grim,’ First New Studio Album in Four Years

Hear Mastodon’s deep and groovy “Pushing the Tides,” off the band’s ninth studio album, “Hushed and Grim”. Mastodon are back with their ninth studio album, “Hushed and Grim.” The Atlanta metal mainstays have announced that the new album, which marks their first studio album in four years, will hit stores Oct. 29 via Reprise Records. “Hushed and Grim” also marks Mastodon’s follow-up to their 2017 album “Emperor of Sand,” which earned the group a Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance.”
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Dirty Shrines’ (Elway, Chumped) debut LP ‘Digital Ego’

A few years back, Elway members Brian Van Proyen and Tim Browne and Chumped's Drew Johnson began playing together in the band Your Loss, and now the three of them are playing together in a different band, Dirty Shrines, which is rounded out by drummer Max Barcelow. Their debut LP Digital Ego comes out this Friday (9/17) via Black Numbers (pre-order), and we're premiering the full stream ahead of the release. The band says:
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Night Shop announces new album ‘Forever Night’ (stream the title track)

Night Shop, the solo project of Justin Sullivan (Babies, Worriers, Kevin Morby's band, Flat Worms), has announced his second album, Forever Night, which will be out February 11, 2022 on Dangerbird Records. Justin co-produced the album with Jarvis Taveniere and the band on this record includes Hand Habits' Meg Duffy on bass (they both played in Morby's band), Evan Weiss (Slang Chickens, Sparks) on guitar and Tiffanie Lanmon (Jess Williamson) on drums.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Whores. cover AC/DC’s “Have A Drink On Me” from ‘Back In Black’ tribute LP

Magnetic Eye Records is releasing another of their tribute albums -- two actually, both of AC/DC songs. They're putting out Back In Black [Redux] and Best of AC/DC [Redux] on December 3, featuring AC/DC covers by Whores., Supersuckers, Red Fang, Heavy Temple, Domkraft, Electric Frankenstein, and more. We're premiering Whores.' sludgy cover of "Have A Drink On Me" from Back In Black, which features Bill Kelliher of Mastodon.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Slow Pulp’s indie rock cover of Sum 41’s “In Too Deep”

20 years ago this month, Sum 41 followed their breakout single "Fat Lip" with their second All Killer No Filler single, "In Too Deep." (You know, the one with the music video where they're playing in an empty pool.) To celebrate the anniversary, indie/dream pop band Slow Pulp have released a cover of it. They basically stay faithful to the original, but they make it sound a little more fashionable, and they remind you that the melodies in this song are pretty damn great, no matter how cool or uncool you think Sum 41 are. As a wise man once said: you can't hide it, you might as well embrace it. Listen below...
MUSIC

