America’s Got Talent (9 p.m., NBC) - Remember North Carolina singer Brooke Simpson who nearly (and should have) won “The Voice” a few years back? Well she’s back, and this time she’s in the finals for “America’s Got Talent.” She made the finals with last week’s performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.” During her time on “The Voice,” Simpson became a symbol of pride for her hometown community of Hollister, her Haliwa-Saponi tribe, and Indigenous and Native American groups across the country. The winner of tonight’s show gets $1 million. Watch last week’s “Bad Habits” performance and this week’s finale (part 1) performance below, and then scroll down to see our coverage of her run on “The Voice.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO