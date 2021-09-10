CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

VIDEO: Breeze Airways resumes flights and donates free flights to residents and first responders

By Michaela Romero
wgno.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Breeze Airways resumed flight operations in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida swept through the city. Along with restoring nonstop flights connecting the city to nine destinations across the south and midwest, the airline announced it is donating travel worth up to one million dollars – or around 10,000 roundtrip tickets – to first responders, Louisiana residents, and others who can help the city rebuild.

