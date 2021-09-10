CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Damon reflects on 'painful' backlash over past #MeToo comments

Times and Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in December 2017, the Jason Bourne actor called for a "spectrum of behavior" analysis in regards to sexual misconduct cases noting that some are more serious than others. After the statements hit headlines with Damon accused of being "tone-deaf" in his understanding of abuse, he issued a public apology.

nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

The Evolution of Matt Damon

No one notices the masked man sitting on a bench at the back of the Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Café’s covered seating area. Nobody catches—floating in the warm ocean breeze above the drone of the cars on the Pacific Coast Highway and the smush of the crashing waves beyond—any of the telltale snippets that might prod them to look twice:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon vs. Ben Affleck

Why would we do something so cruel as pit two of the nicest guys in Hollywood – and real-life besties – against each other? Because that’s kinda the whole idea of this show! And so it is that one-time scrappy up-and-comers and nowadays A-list superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must face off, Batman-vs-Superman style, to the death. Well, until Vs. host Mark Ellis declares one the victor, at least. In this episode, the two actors duke it out over five categories – box office performance, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, most iconic moments, best characters, and a wild card round – before Ellis decides which of these apples he most likes. Will it be the man who refused to let a little thing like his Daredevil flop stop him from re-entering the superhero genre? Or the guy who gave us a new kind of super-spy in Jason Bourne… and said yes to Downsizing? Tune in to find out.
CELEBRITIES
Matt Damon
femalefirst.co.uk

Matt Damon has secret Instagram account

Matt Damon has a secret "very private" Instagram account with just 76 followers. Matt Damon has a secret Instagram account. The 'Stillwater' actor - who has Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, with his wife Luciana Barroso, and is also stepfather to 22-year-old Alexia - admitted he "never saw the point" in social media because he's always "connected" to the people he wants to be and he doesn't think it would be a good idea to immediately share his thoughts with the world.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Bono teases Matt Damon for becoming so popular in Ireland

The last year and a half has been a strange one for many people. During 2020, when lockdowns came into effect, action movie star Matt Damon found himself stuck in an Irish village with his family, since he’d been filming there. His presence quickly went viral, with locals in Dalkey,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon say ‘The Last Duel’ is a feminist movie

While premiering it at the Venice Film Festival earlier in the week, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have proudly declared The Last Duel to be a feminist film. Based on the titular 2004 book by Eric Jager, the film – directed by Ridley Scott, with Affleck and Damon writing, producing and starring – is based on the true story of the last medieval trial by combat.
MOVIES
#Backlash
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Matt Damon, Jennifer Love Hewitt + More!

IS SHAILENE WOODLY A MOM?: Is Shailene Woodley the latest Hollywood celeb to reveal big baby news? The Big Little Lies actress got fans buzzing on Wednesday (Sept. 8th) when she posted a black and white photo of some seriously cute baby feet on her Instagram Story. Fans immediately jumped to conclusions about Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers with one Twitter user writing, “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Minnie Driver reunited with ex Matt Damon after not seeing each other for 20 years

Minnie Driver is letting bygones be bygones when it comes to her famously awkward breakup with Matt Damon. The star appeared on the "Keep It" podcast last week and when asked which people she still kept in touch with from "Good Will Hunting." Driver, now 51, admitted she had recently bumped into Damon, 50, at random, after not speaking for 20 years.
CELEBRITIES
localsyr.com

Film & TV Critic Weighs In On Matt Damon’s Latest Film, “Stillwater”

Matt Damon’s latest film has drawn criticism for similarities to a real-life story, but also a five-minute standing ovation from an audience at Cannes Film Festival. Watch the video above to see Bridge Street Film & TV Critic Brian Miller shares his review of Stillwater. If you’ve seen Stillwater, e-mail...
STILLWATER, NY

