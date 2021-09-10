Matt Damon reflects on 'painful' backlash over past #MeToo comments

Why would we do something so cruel as pit two of the nicest guys in Hollywood – and real-life besties – against each other? Because that’s kinda the whole idea of this show! And so it is that one-time scrappy up-and-comers and nowadays A-list superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must face off, Batman-vs-Superman style, to the death. Well, until Vs. host Mark Ellis declares one the victor, at least. In this episode, the two actors duke it out over five categories – box office performance, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, most iconic moments, best characters, and a wild card round – before Ellis decides which of these apples he most likes. Will it be the man who refused to let a little thing like his Daredevil flop stop him from re-entering the superhero genre? Or the guy who gave us a new kind of super-spy in Jason Bourne… and said yes to Downsizing? Tune in to find out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO