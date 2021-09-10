CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Baboquivari

By Javier Morales
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 record: Season was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. Head coach: Pete Delgado, 4-4 in third season at Baboquivari and overall. Delgado, who has also coached the Warriors’ successful baseball program the last four seasons, had success leading the football team in 2019 with a 4-4 record — the first non-losing season at the school since 2004. Delgado also serves as the assistant coach/basketball operations manager for the Sunnyside girls basketball team, which is coached by his son Justin Delgado.

