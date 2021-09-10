CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matt Damon reflects on 'painful' backlash over past #MeToo comments

Buffalo News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in December 2017, the Jason Bourne actor called for a "spectrum of behavior" analysis in regards to sexual misconduct cases noting that some are more serious than others. After the statements hit headlines with Damon accused of being "tone-deaf" in his understanding of abuse, he issued a public apology.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon vs. Ben Affleck

Why would we do something so cruel as pit two of the nicest guys in Hollywood – and real-life besties – against each other? Because that’s kinda the whole idea of this show! And so it is that one-time scrappy up-and-comers and nowadays A-list superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must face off, Batman-vs-Superman style, to the death. Well, until Vs. host Mark Ellis declares one the victor, at least. In this episode, the two actors duke it out over five categories – box office performance, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, most iconic moments, best characters, and a wild card round – before Ellis decides which of these apples he most likes. Will it be the man who refused to let a little thing like his Daredevil flop stop him from re-entering the superhero genre? Or the guy who gave us a new kind of super-spy in Jason Bourne… and said yes to Downsizing? Tune in to find out.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Matt Damon has secret Instagram account

Matt Damon has a secret "very private" Instagram account with just 76 followers. Matt Damon has a secret Instagram account. The 'Stillwater' actor - who has Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, with his wife Luciana Barroso, and is also stepfather to 22-year-old Alexia - admitted he "never saw the point" in social media because he's always "connected" to the people he wants to be and he doesn't think it would be a good idea to immediately share his thoughts with the world.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Damon
thedigitalfix.com

Bono teases Matt Damon for becoming so popular in Ireland

The last year and a half has been a strange one for many people. During 2020, when lockdowns came into effect, action movie star Matt Damon found himself stuck in an Irish village with his family, since he’d been filming there. His presence quickly went viral, with locals in Dalkey,...
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Matt Damon, Jennifer Love Hewitt + More!

IS SHAILENE WOODLY A MOM?: Is Shailene Woodley the latest Hollywood celeb to reveal big baby news? The Big Little Lies actress got fans buzzing on Wednesday (Sept. 8th) when she posted a black and white photo of some seriously cute baby feet on her Instagram Story. Fans immediately jumped to conclusions about Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers with one Twitter user writing, “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash
wmleader.com

Matt Damon says daughter had COVID-19, reflects about lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic hit close to home for Matt Damon. The Stillwater star’s 12-year-old daughter, Gia, tested positive for the virus over the summer — though Damon, who is father to four kids with wife Luciana, told GQ she only had a low fever and was grateful it wasn’t worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Minnie Driver reunited with ex Matt Damon after not seeing each other for 20 years

Minnie Driver is letting bygones be bygones when it comes to her famously awkward breakup with Matt Damon. The star appeared on the "Keep It" podcast last week and when asked which people she still kept in touch with from "Good Will Hunting." Driver, now 51, admitted she had recently bumped into Damon, 50, at random, after not speaking for 20 years.
CELEBRITIES
localsyr.com

Film & TV Critic Weighs In On Matt Damon’s Latest Film, “Stillwater”

Matt Damon’s latest film has drawn criticism for similarities to a real-life story, but also a five-minute standing ovation from an audience at Cannes Film Festival. Watch the video above to see Bridge Street Film & TV Critic Brian Miller shares his review of Stillwater. If you’ve seen Stillwater, e-mail...
STILLWATER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

The Stillwater Girl: Good Matt Damon fights for his daughter

P.presented at the last Cannes Film Festival, The Stillwater Girl directed by Tom McCarthy (The Spotlight case) is released today in Italian cinemas after a series of controversy launched by Amanda Knox – convicted, and then acquitted, for the murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007. Self in fact...
MOVIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy