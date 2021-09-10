CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Papers Examine Vitiligo Pathogenesis, CRIPSR Platform for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Design

 9 days ago

Using single-cell RNA sequencing, a team led by scientists from the University of Massachusetts Medical School have gained new insights into vitiligo, a skin disorder characterized by the elimination of melanocytes by CD8+ T cells. The investigators performed scRNA-seq on affected and unaffected skin from patients with vitiligo as well as healthy controls to define the role of each cell type in coordinating autoimmunity during disease progression. As reported in this week's Science Translational Medicine, they find that type I cytokine signaling is a key driver of disease progression and that this signaling pathway was also used by regulatory T cells (Tregs) to limit disease in non-lesional skin. CCR5-CCL5 signaling was found to be critical to effector CD8+ T cell and Treg function, and mouse studies showed that disease suppression required CCR5 expression on Tregs. "Our data provide critical insights into the pathogenesis of vitiligo and uncover potential opportunities for therapeutic interventions," the researchers write. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.

Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Elicits Lasting Immune Response

Strong immune memory lasted in all age groups tested after receiving the Moderna vaccine, including individuals over 70 years of age who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. A low dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna elicits immunity for at least 6 months, according to researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Notably, the researchers also found no indications that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
contagionlive.com

mRNA Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 Differ in Antibody Response

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines provoke different levels of antibody response within and between age groups. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines differ in the levels of antibody response they provoke, according to results from a head-to-head comparison and the analysis by age of the vaccine recipients. Jeffrey Wilson,...
GenomeWeb

Cell Papers Examine Rise of SARS-CoV-2 Variants, Kākāpō Genomes, Malaria Parasite Sequencing

The emergence of three SARS-CoV-2 variants in 2020 followed changes in selective pressures on the virus, a new analysis appearing in Cell reports. An international team of researchers led by the University of Cape Town's Darren Martin applied phylogenetics-based approaches to examine patterns of natural selection within the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma viral variants. They found evidence of convergent evolution in the three lineages — a set of convergent mutations at 35 genomic sites, which they have dubbed the 501Y meta-signature. The researchers add that viruses from other lineages also appear to be converging on this meta-signature. "We therefore anticipate that the culmination of the currently ongoing evolutionary convergence of 501Y lineage viruses will yield a succession of variants possessing increasing subsets of 501Y lineage meta-signature mutations," they add.
Futurity

How SARS-CoV-2 infects cells with its spike protein

The spike protein responsible for COVID-19 infection is like a loaded spring, with a catch, according to new research. The findings, based on simulations of the process by which the spike reconfigures itself to attach to and infect cells, may help researchers find new ways to defeat the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
technologynetworks.com

Search for a Drug To Sabotage SARS-CoV-2’s Replication Process

Scientists affiliated with the Center for Innovation in Biodiversity and Drug Discovery (CIBFar), in Brazil, have discovered details of the process of maturation of 3CL, the main protease involved in replication of the novel coronavirus. Their findings are reported in an article published in the Journal of Molecular Biology. The discovery facilitates the search for medications capable of sabotaging this process as soon as it begins.
Phys.org

3D analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reveals clues on virus tactics

The most comprehensive analysis of the 3D structure of SARS-CoV-2 to date has revealed new insight on how the virus infects human cells and replicates. Led by Professor Sean O'Donoghue, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and CSIRO's Data61, researchers compiled more than 2000 structures involving 27 coronavirus proteins. The analysis identified viral proteins that 'mimic' and 'hijack' human proteins—tactics that allow the virus to bypass cell defenses and replicate.
National Science Foundation (press release)

Researchers discover hidden SARS-CoV-2 'gate' that opens to allow COVID-19 infection

Supercomputing-derived movies reveal details of deceptive sugar coating on spike protein. Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have aggressively pursued the secrets of the mechanisms that allow severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2, to enter and infect healthy human cells. Early in the pandemic, University...
Nature.com

Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro

Effective vaccines are slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, but SARS-CoV-2 will likely remain an issue in the future making it important to have therapeutics to treat patients. There are few options for treating patients with COVID-19. We show probenecid potently blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication in mammalian cells and virus replication in a hamster model. Furthermore, we demonstrate that plasma concentrations up to 50-fold higher than the protein binding adjusted IC90 value are achievable for 24 h following a single oral dose. These data support the potential clinical utility of probenecid to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans.
Medscape News

Humid, Salty Air Could Help Suppress SARS-CoV-2: Studies

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Breathing water and salt reduces generation of respiratory droplets, and potentially reduces COVID-19 incidence and symptoms, new research suggests. Two parallel studies were conducted by researchers at Columbia University; the Harvard John A. Paulson School of...
GenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on GWAS Fine-Mapping Method, COVID-19 Susceptibility, Rheumatoid Arthritis

A University of Wisconsin at Madison-led team outlines a model organism omics-informed method for focusing in from genome-wide association study variants in humans to potential effector genes — an approach applied to mouse pancreatic islet cells to look for diabetes effector genes from risk SNPs found in prior GWAS. The "integrative fine-mapping," or INFIMA, approach brings together RNA sequence, transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-seq), in silico mutation, and other data from mice to help fine-map causal variants and expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) in diversity outbred (DO) mouse model populations based on chromatin accessibility, transcriptomic, and other clues, the researchers explain, noting that INFIMA "maps genetic variants within the DO founder strains to eQTL genes by quantifying how robustly the multi-omics data explains the allelic patterns observed in the eQTL analysis."
EurekAlert

Bispecific antibodies neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Hyeseon Cho and colleagues have developed bispecific antibodies – antibodies that can simultaneously bind to two different antigens – that target multiple regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralize virus variants of concern. For the moment, COVID-19 antibody treatments work by sending in a cocktail of individual monoclonal antibodies to target various parts of the virus. But Cho et al. show that combining some of these monoclonal antibodies into a new bispecific antibody can create stronger antibodies that are more potent than the monoclonal cocktails – one bispecific antibody they tested, in particular, was 100 times more potent against the virus than a cocktail of its monoclonal parents. Two of the bispecific antibodies neutralized the original virus as well as the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants. In hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, two of the bispecific antibodies protected the animals from clinical disease. The researchers developed the bispecific antibodies from a pool of 216 monoclonal antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 from convalescent COVID-19 patients, screening them for potency against the virus. The bispecific antibodies may be especially effective against the variants because they bind to non-overlapping areas of the viral spike and have limited contact with areas on the spike where variant mutations have occurred. “In the face of rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants that challenge our efforts to end the pandemic, our findings support the further exploration of bispecific antibodies that strategically combine antibody pairs as new tools to treat COVID-19,” Cho et al. write.
GenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Y-Chromosome Sequencing, Blood Methylation Markers, CLL Mutations

In PLOS Genetics, a Belgian team led by investigators at KU Leuven presents a Y-chromosome-specific sequencing strategy for targeting informative Y-chromosome SNPs (Y-SNPs) and short tandem repeats (Y-STRs). The investigators' CSYseq method "simultaneously identifies slow mutating Y-SNPs as evolution markers and rapidly mutating Y-STRs as patrilineage markers," they say, noting that the CSYseq panel includes 202 "slow," "moderate," fast," and "rapid" mutating Y-STRs and more than 15,600 informative SNPs, including variants linked to more than 1,400 haplogroup subtypes. The authors applied the massively parallel sequencing approach to 130 male participants spanning nearly 1,300 generations across dozens of human pedigrees for their validation analyses. "The CSYseq is interesting for research on different time scales: to identify evolutionary ancestry, to find distant family, and to discriminate closely related males," they write, adding that the CSYseq panel "serves as a unique tool valuable for a wide range of genetic-genealogical applications in interdisciplinary research within evolutionary, population, molecular, medical, and forensic genetics."
SCIENCE

